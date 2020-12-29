Penn State’s Shaka Toney declares for NFL draft

Penn State’s Shaka Toney leaves the field after Indiana defeated Penn State in overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

One of Penn State’s captains will take his shot at the NFL.

Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney announced he will declare for the NFL Draft Monday.

Thank You Happy Valley For All The Memories. My Journey Is Complete❤️ pic.twitter.com/BciZVBJhf8 — Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) December 29, 2020

Toney just wrapped up his redshirt senior year. He could have pursued a sixth year of college football thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver for the 2020 season. Instead, he will hope to hear his name on draft day.

Toney totaled 20.5 sacks in four seasons at Penn State. He had 115 total tackles in his collegiate career.

The Philadelphia native finished with 31 tackles, five sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss in nine games in 2020.

Toney is the second Penn State defensive end to recently declares for the NFL draft. Redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh declared last week.