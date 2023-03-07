UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The Big Ten named Jalen Pickett first team all-conference, the only Nittany Lion to make the conference’s three all-Big Ten teams.

The senior guard, who earned All-American status from sporting news, averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. He’s the second college basketball player to record that stat line in at-least the last 30-years.

Snubbed from the second and third teams, seniors Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Camren Wynter each earned honorable mention. Lundy was surprisingly not voted onto the conference’s All-Defensive team.

On most years, Pickett would be a strong candidate for the Big Ten MVP, but Purdue’s Zach Edey locked the award up months ago. Northwestern’s Chase Audige and Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while Iowa’s Payton Sandfort was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Northwestern’s Chris Collins is the Big Ten Coach of the Year.