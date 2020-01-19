PSU hires Miami receivers coach to same position

CHARLOTTE, NC – 2005: Taylor Stubblefield of the Carolina Panthers poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced today that they have hired the University of Miami receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield.

Stubblefield has coached all over the country during his coaching career. Stubblefield spent one season with the Hurricanes, two seasons with Air Force, a season coaching the CFL, among other teams.

Coach Stubblefield played for Purdue University in the early 2000’s and held the all-time college receptions record for seven years with 325.

Purdue’s Taylor Stubblefield makes a 17-yard touchdown reception against Indiana in the second half in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov.20, 2004. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

He joins the team after Penn State lost Gerard Parker to West Virginia. This will be the third consecutive season Penn State has a new receiver coach.