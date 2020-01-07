PSU wrestling national champ’s college career likely over with injury

Coach Cael Sanderson announced some injury news Tuesday afternoon – which included the team’s heavyweight national champion Anthony Cassar.

According to Sanderson, both Cassar and graduate transfer Kyle Conel are likely to never wrestle in college again because of injuries. Cassar injured his shoulder at senior nationals while trying to qualify for the Olympic Trials. He is working to build up strength and still qualify for the Olympic Trials at the last-chance qualifying tournament on March 26.

Cassar was awarded two medical hardship years after the end of last season when he won the 285-pound NCAA championship. He could possibly have one more year of college wrestling, but Sanderson expects Cassar to move on to senior level competition. It is likely Cassar’s time in a Penn State singlet is done.

Conel started for Penn State at 197 this year is also out for the season with an injury. Conel transferred from Kent State for his final year of eligibility.

FILLING IN THE GAPS

According to Sanderson, all-American Shakur Rasheed is cleared from a knee injury and will bump up to 197 pounds filling the vacancy left by Conel. We will wait and see if he is ready to go by Penn State’s two home duals this weekend.

Expected 157-pounder Brady Berge is still recovering from an injury suffered in October at the Under-23 World Championships. He has not been ruled out for a return.

Penn State wrestling will take on Illinois at 7 p.m. Friday and then host Northwestern at 2 p.m. Sunday.