STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard is launching a podcast with a much bigger mission in mind.

The Burlington, New Jersey native graduated from Penn State and retired from playing football. As injuries became a concern, Hansard pivoted to another love: showcasing personality through his experiences and education in Journalism and Media Studies.

So Hansard is launching The Sitdown with 5ive3 to chat with athletes about more than their sports. His goal is to show a side of athletes that often goes unnoticed as they are heralded for their talents on the field.

His first episode features former Penn State standouts and NFL Draft hopefuls Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Tariq Castro-Fields and Jesse Luketa. It will launch on Wednesday, March 27 at noon.

Hansard says the episodes will be on Youtube and will be promoted on his social media, including his Twitter account.