PSU’s McHugh and Nolf earn Big Ten Medals of Honor

Two Penn State national champions received some more hardware for the trophy case Monday.

The Big Ten announced Penn State wrestling’s Jason Nolf and Penn State swimming’s Ally McHugh earned the conferences’ Medal of Honor.

Both McHugh and Nolf starred in their respective sports.

The Medal of Honor goes to one female and male student at each Big Ten university each year. It goes to the athlete who has extensive accomplishments in sports and also academics.

You can find a transcript of McHugh’s career below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

“McHugh became the first swimmer in Penn State women’s swimming and diving history to win an NCAA individual championship, capturing the 1650 freestyle at the 2019 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The gold medal was her second NCAA medal overall, as she earned a silver in the same event at the 2018 NCAA Championships. A member of the U.S National team, McHugh also won the women’s 400 IM at the 2018 USA Swimming National Championships.

A two-time All-American by virtue of her two medal-winning performances at NCAA’s, she also was a four-time honorable mention All-America in the 500 free (2018), 1650 free (2017) and 400 IM (2017, 2019). At the Big Ten Championships, McHugh was a four-time champion or runner-up, earning two gold and two silver during her career. She claimed gold in the 2018 and 2019 in the 1650 free, setting a meet record with her 2018 swim (15:43.34), and she brought home silver in the 400 IM in 2017 and 2018. McHugh holds Penn State records in the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free and 400 IM.”

You can find a transcript of Nolf’s career below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

“Nolf wrapped up one of the most successful collegiate wrestling careers in NCAA history in March by winning his third consecutive NCAA Championship at 157 pounds. He ended a stellar 2018-19 season with a perfect 31-0 record, including 15 pins, five technical falls and six majors. His sixth and final major of the year was a resounding 10-2 major decision victory in the NCAA title bout over the nation’s second-ranked wrestler. Nolf helped lead Penn State to its fourth straight NCAA team title and eighth in nine years.

From Yatesboro, Pa., Nolf won the 2019 Big Ten Championship and was named the 2019 Big Ten Championship Co-Outstanding Wrestler. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection as well and was the 2019 Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Year (with teammate Bo Nickal). A May graduate in kinesiology, Nolf leaves Penn State with a stunning 117-3 career record, including 60 falls, 27 tech falls and 16 majors.

Nolf’s collegiate career accolades and accomplishments are numerous and include: Penn State’s third three-time NCAA Champion, second four-time NCAA finalist and 11th four-time All-American; finished second, first, first and first at the NCAA Championships during his career; helped lead Penn State to four straight NCAA team titles; four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree; three-time NWCA First Team National All-Academic and a 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-American (second team). A total of 103 of his 117 wins were for bonus points and he leaves Penn State among the top 20 in all-time wins. Nolf’s 60 falls are the most ever in Nittany Lion wrestling history.”