LSU offensive coach Joe Brady watches his team warm up before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

One former Penn State coach continues to climb the football ranks.

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady will become the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

Brady coached at Penn State as a graduate assistant for two seasons from 2015-2016. Now he will join former Nittany Lion Matt Rhule in the NFL.

LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game Monday night.