Report: Penn State running back Ricky Slade enters transfer portal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to multiple reports, Penn State running back Ricky Slade has entered the transfer portal.

Former five-star recruit. Ran for 214 yards this past season. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2020

Can confirm that PSU RB Ricky Slade did enter the transfer portal this afternoon. Obviously he’s not a potential grad transfer either. https://t.co/EhTfVKLrFA — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) February 5, 2020

The first report came from Al.com and confirmed by the Atheltic’s Audrey Snyder.

The former five-star recruit rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns last season. Should Slade transfer, he will finish his Penn State career with 471 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns.

Slade was in a crowded backfield, with names like Journey Brown and Noah Cain emerging over the course of the season. Slade is also not a graduate transfer, so it is unclear if he would be available to play immediately should he transfer.