Round-trip flights from Lancaster to State College available for Penn State game days

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re planning to head to State College before Penn State’s football season comes to an end, you might want to consider traveling with Southern Airways. For three games this season, round-trip flights on game days, from Lancaster Airport to State College, will be available for fans.

Flights are available for:

Penn State vs. Illinois on Oct. 23

Penn State vs Michigan on Nov. 13

Penn State vs Rutgers on Nov. 20

According to Southern Airways’ virtual flyer, each week’s departure will be adjusted once the game time is announced. Flights will take off two and a half hours prior to kick-off and return about an hour and a half after the game has ended.

Free parking at the Lancaster Airport, a shuttle between the State College Airport and the stadium, and avoiding long drives and traffic are just a few perks of flying in and out on game day.

Those interested can book their round-trip flights by clicking here.