Piscataway, NJ (WTAJ) — Kai Carter’s three-point play with 1:55 to play proved the difference Thursday in Rutgers 86-82 overtime win, the first for first year head coach Coquese Washington over her former team.

Penn State led Rutgers by double-digits after a quarter but spent most of the second half playing from behind. Makenna Marisa led all scorers with 24 points, but it was a Johnasia Cash layup that sent the game into overtime.

Marisa gave Penn State an 82-80 lead in the extra session before Carter’s free throw capped off the go-ahead three-point play. She led Rutgers with 17.

In victory, Rutgers snapped a three-game losing streak while Penn State remains winless on the road.

The Lady Lions return to action Monday at no. 10 Maryland.