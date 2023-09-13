STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – “Sack for a Cure” is back for the third year to benefit THON.

Planet Fitness franchisee National Fitness Partners in Camp Hill and Penn State Athletics announced on Wednesday their third annual “Sack for a Cure” fundraiser in celebration of the 2023 Penn State football season kicking off.

Every time the Penn State Nittany Lions sack an opponent at Beaver Stadium during the regular season, National Fitness Partners will donate $1,000 to THON.

Since the program started in 2021, National Fitness Partners has donated $40,000 to the charity.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy dedicated to enhancing the lives of families impacted by childhood cancer, having raised more than $204 million to date, according to the organizations website.