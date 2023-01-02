PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) – Sean Clifford capped off a historic Penn State career by taking home the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP with a 35-21 win over Utah.
“Couldn’t be more thankful for this team and thankful for Penn State,” said Clifford.
Clifford threw for two touchdowns against the Utes before being taken out of the game ceremoniously late in the fourth quarter. He threw for 279 yards including an 87 yard touchdown to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter.
Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
“He’s seen it all,” said coach James Franklin of Clifford after the game.
In his sixth year with the Penn State program, Clifford is the school’s all-time passing yards leader with 10,382 yards and the leader with 84 passing touchdowns, passing Trace McSorley.
During the Rose Bowl Clifford also passed McSorley for the program’s all-time leader in total offense.
Clifford made his first career appearance for the Nittany Lions in 2018 with limited action but took over as the starting quarterback in 2019 when McSorley left for the NFL.
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.
“I just hope they (know) I left a lasting legacy of leadership and commitment to team, that’s really what I set out to do from day one,” said Clifford when asked what he hopes his legacy will be in the 129 year history of Penn State football.
Ji’Ayir Brown was named Defensive MVP after getting an interception for the Nittany Lions.