STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WHTM) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford as been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Clifford, a redshirt senior heading into his 6th season with the Nittany Lions, has appeared in 38 games and is one of only three Penn State quarterbacks to have thrown for more than 7,500 passing yards. He’s also the most accurate QB in program history, with a school-best 60.3% passing percentage. Clifford is also second all-time in passing touchdowns (62).

The Nittany Lions have had seven players in their history win the prestigious award (listed below).

The Maxwell Award has been presenting the award since 1937. The winner will be announced on December 8, 2022.

Past Penn State Maxwell Award Winners: