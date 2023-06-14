UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford was chosen as the school’s male athlete to receive the Big Ten Medal of Honor on Wednesday.

The 108-year-old award is bestowed to one male and female athlete from each of the Big Ten schools who have shown excellence on and off the field.

Clifford was drafted 149th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft after leaving a lasting legacy behind at Penn State capped by a Rose Bowl victory.

The Nittany Lion standout is the program’s all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback (32), completion percentage (.614), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), total yards (11,734), passing touchdowns (86) and pass attempts (1,356).

The advertising/public relations and journalism major was also a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, and a Campbell Trophy Finalist.

Clifford’s philanthropic activities included donating $15,000 to Big Brother Big Sisters of Centre County with $10,000 of the proceeds coming from Allstate due to Clifford being on their Good Works Team. The other $5,000 came from Clifford’s NIL earnings.

The female recipient of Penn State’s Big Ten Medal of Honor was Nittany Lions’ softball player Lexie Black. Black was also awarded the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship, a $7,500 honor that will help support her as she pursues her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at the University of Nebraska.

Black finished the season hitting .319 with a team-high 10 home runs, 15 doubles, and 36 RBI as a second-team All-Big Ten selection.