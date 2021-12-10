Sean Clifford will return to Penn State for 2022 season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will return to Happy Valley for one final season in 2022. The third-year starting quarterback was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
In a statement released on his own Twitter account, Clifford said the opportunity to continue playing at Penn State was one he couldn’t pass up.
“I will be returning to Penn State to play one more season in the Blue & White,” Clifford said in the statement. “I could not pass up the chance to be with this family and play the game I love again. The opportunity to play alongside my brother, Liam, and the rest of my brothers on the team made this decision easy.”
In Penn State’s 7-5 season, Clifford started all but one game due to illness. He had a 62.4 completion percentage for 2,912 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Penn State is preparing for the Outback Bowl against the SEC’s Arkansas on January 1 in Tampa.
“I am extremely excited to finish this season strong in Tampa and then go to work with such a great group again,” Clifford’s statement continued. “See y’all in Beaver soon… WE ARE!”
We Are… pic.twitter.com/3X7IXL3tRM— Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) December 10, 2021
Clifford is not only a third-year starting quarterback, but also a three-year captain. Clifford and Jonathan Sutherland are the first three-year captains in school history.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Clifford will turn 24 in July 2022.