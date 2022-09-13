UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has come out with a vengeance to start the season 2-0 and moving up to number 22 in the latest AP Top 25 following a pair of average seasons.

It started with the dramatic comeback win against Purdue where Sean Clifford engineered an eight play 80 yard drive which was finished off with a game winning touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee with under a minute remaining. Then they returned to Beaver Stadium on Saturday to host Ohio where the Nittany Lions dismantled the Bobcats 46-10 while getting a lot of true freshmen meaningful playing time.

“No matter what’s happening we need to win games because…. no no no 2020 wasn’t Penn State. 2021 we started out hot, but 7-6 isn’t Penn State. That’s not our standard,” said quarterback Sean Clifford. “We wanna win every game this year and that’s what matters and that’s what I love about this room so much because of the passion for winning. It’s all about the team this year so yeah to answer your question I’m excited to be able to root on some guys and really cheer them on.”

Penn State will head to Auburn on Saturday where the Nittany Lions look to improve to 3-0.