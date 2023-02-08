(WHTM) – Seven Nittany Lions will head to Indianapolis to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The NFL announced that 319 prospects received an invite to the event, which begins on February 28 and runs through March 6.

This year, defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive lineman, PJ Mustipher, defensive back Joey Porter Jr., offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, tight end Brenton Strange, and receivers Mitchell Tinsley, and Parker Washington received invites to represent Penn State.

The seven Nittany Lions invited is one less than 2022 where eight Penn State players were represented, including first round pick Jahan Dotson.

Not included was quarterback Sean Clifford coming off a Rose Bowl-winning season where he set the Penn State all-time passing yards record with more than 10,000 yards and the all-time passing touchdowns record with 86.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The University of Pittsburgh will have six players in the combine, however, none of Philadelphia’s major football programs will have a representative this year.

The Scouting Combine will begin with defensive linemen and linebackers arriving on Feb. 27 and the first workouts starting March 2. Prospects will also participate in medical exams, team interviews, workouts, and media events.