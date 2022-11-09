UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second-straight season, Penn State men’s basketball signed a Top 30 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports and ESPN.

Micah Shrewsberry’s newest Nittany Lions are a forward and two guards– Carey Booth, Logan Imes, and Braeden Shrewsberry.

This year’s class already has strong ties to Penn State. Braeden is Micah’s eldest son. Booth’s father, Calvin, was the highest-drafted Nittany Lion ever and is currently the general manager for the Denver Nuggets. Booth joins Kebba Nije as Shrewsberry’s second ESPN Top 100 signee.

Shrewsberry said the newest Nittany Lions fit nicely into his “gritty, not pretty” team.

“That’s who we are,” said Shrewsberry. “We’re a blue collar production. We want to keep doing it, keep doing it, and keep doing it. And we’re going to keep bringing in good players or we’re going to keep making this program the best that it can be. And if people want to get on board with it, we’d love to have you. And if you don’t want, get on board with it– cool, we’re still gonna keep doing it.”

The Nittany Lions play their second game of the season on Thursday, when they host Loyola Maryland. Tipoff from the Bryce Jordan Center is set for 7:00 PM.