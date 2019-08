The hometown hero is set to play as a true freshman for Penn State.

According to Penn State football coach James Franklin, cornerback Keaton Ellis is not expected to redshirt. He has a “green light” as the staff likes to put it – meaning he is ready to play right away.

Ellis enrolled early and competed in spring ball with Penn State after graduating early from State College Area High School.

Watch the video above to hear from coach Franklin and the team on the freshman defensive back.