Stevens announces he is staying at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State forward Lamar Stevens announced via twitter that he is staying for his senior season in Happy Valley.

Stevens declared for the NBA Draft back in April and had until Tuesday to pull his name out. The Philadelphia native averaged close to 20 points a game last year for the Nittany Lions. He worked out with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings earlier this month.

“I started on this journey with Coach Chambers four years ago and my parents always told me to finish what you start,“said Penn State rising senior Lamar Stevens.“Words can’t express how excited I am to attack this year with my coach and my brothers right beside me. I’m ready to take Penn State to new heights.”

Stevens, from North Wales, Pennsylvania, stands fifth on Penn State’s all-time scoring leaders list with 1,660 points and became the fastest junior to reach the 1,500 career point milestone. A starter in all 104 games in his three-year career, Stevens is one of only six Nittany Lions with at least 1,500 career points and 600 career rebounds. He is listed on six Penn State career top-10 charts and his 660 career rebounds currently rank 16th all-time.

“From the very beginning, Lamar (Stevens) made it clear that he wanted to accomplish something no one had ever done before,” said Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers. “He committed to Penn State and immediately had an impact on our program as a freshman. As both a player and a leader, Lamar has established himself as the cornerstone of our program’s success and we’re excited for what the future holds for him for his senior season and beyond.”