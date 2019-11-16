Strong second half carries PSU women’s soccer into NCAA second round

Penn State women’s soccer was down 1-0 at halftime and had to rally to extend its season.

The Nittany Lions defeated Stony Brook 3-1 in the opening round of NCAA tournament play Friday night. Frankie Tagliaferri, Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello scored in the second half to give Penn State the win.

Frankie Tagliaferri celebrates her goal tying the match 1-1.

Sam Coffey is congratulated by her teammates after scoring the go-ahead goal 2-1 over Stony Brook Friday night.

Kerry Abello would score the game-icing goal unassisted.

Penn State also recognized two former soccer stars Friday. Alyssa Naeher and Ali Krieger are both World Cup Champions with Team USA.

Watch the video above to see Naeher and Krieger get recognized.