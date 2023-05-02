(WHTM) — Joey Porter Jr. sat in the NFL green room in Kansas City, waiting for his name to be called in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That moment wouldn’t come.

“Take it personal, as you should,” Porter was told by his dad in a clip from the night released by the ESPN show “Hey Rookie.”

The Penn State cornerback wouldn’t be drafted into the NFL until Round 2 on Friday, when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him No. 32 overall.

“Hey Rookie,” which has followed Joey through the pre-Draft process, documented the hours in Kansas City in the show’s latest episode.

Joey is shown full of emotion and wiping tears from his eyes in the scenes shot on Thursday night. His father, former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, gives him a motivational speech.

“There’s nothing like motivation, right?” Father Porter asks. “They want to see a pissed off football player, now they’ve got one.”

The Penn State CB was projected as one of the top available guys at his position, and was a consensus first round pick since the 2022 offseason.

“You know where you were supposed to have went and all that,” the elder Joey Porter continues in the “Hey Rookie” clip. “We ain’t got control over that, that’s why I was trying to prepare you for anything because I already know anything can happen. I know how these drafts go.”

Joey was also one of a few players invited to attend the NFL Draft, which usually indicates the player is expected to go in the first round.

“I’m telling you is now [that] you’ve been motivated to another level because we’ve got something to prove,” Joey’s dad said. “Take it personal, as you should. You ain’t did nothing, you know what I’m saying? You did everything you were supposed to do. You ain’t letting nobody down here.”

“Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” airs on ESPN, or you can watch the episodes on ESPN’s website by clicking here.