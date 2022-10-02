(WHTM) — For the second consecutive year, Penn State is back in the top ten in the college football rankings. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to 10th in the country in the Associated Press’ new poll released on Sunday.

Penn State (5-0) is coming off of a rained-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at home on Saturday to earn their second conference win of the season. PSU started the year as an unranked team.

It’s quiet the opposite from last season when the Nittany Lions spent six weeks early in the year inside the top ten. They ended up finishing 7-5 and falling completely out of the rankings.

Two other Big Ten teams are in this week’s rankings. Ohio State and Michigan did not move in the poll after both winning on Saturday, they sit at third and fourth in the country respectively.

As for the other in-state team, Pittsburgh, they have dropped out of the top-25 receiving no votes after their 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech at home.