FOXBOROUGH, Ma. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has signed with the New England Patriots. McSorley spent the past two seasons on the practice squad with the Arizona Cardinals.

In week 16 last year McSorley made his first career NFL start when the Cardinals hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the game McSorley went 24/45 for 217 yards and an interception in a 19-16 overtime loss.

McSorley entered the NFL as a 6th round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

For his career McSorley has completed 51.6% of his passes and has thrown for 502 yards with one touchdown pass and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 79 yards on 21 carries.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.