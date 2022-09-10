STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State finally broke through a near two year drought in the 46-10 win over Ohio for the Nittany Lions 2022 home opener on Saturday, September 10.
True freshman running back Nick Singleton cracked the 100-yard rushing mark against the Bobcats.
In 2021, no Penn State player rushed for more than 100 yards in a single game. It was the first season with that mark since 1978. Against Ohio in 2022, Nick Singleton’s breakout performance was the first 100-plus yard game since Nov. 28, 2020 against Michigan when Keyvone Lee had 134 yards.
Singleton also tallied a 70-yard rushing touchdown, which was the longest rush from a Penn State running back since Journey Brown’s 85-yard run against Pitt in September 2019. That was 33 games ago.
Singleton finished the game with 179 yards on 10 carries (17.9 avg. yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
Drew Allar makes a statement in the second game as backup
True freshman quarterback and five-star recruit Drew Allar also turned some heads against Ohio, taking over in the third quarter.
Allar completed six of his eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
First Allar connected with Omari Evans on a 32-yard touchdown reception with 9:25 to play in the third quarter. Then he followed that up with a 28-yard dime to Khalil Dinkins for Allar’s second passing TD at the start of the fourth quarter.
Penn State will now travel to Auburn on Saturday, September 17 looking to start the season with a 3-0 record.