STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State finally broke through a near two year drought in the 46-10 win over Ohio for the Nittany Lions 2022 home opener on Saturday, September 10.

True freshman running back Nick Singleton cracked the 100-yard rushing mark against the Bobcats.

In 2021, no Penn State player rushed for more than 100 yards in a single game. It was the first season with that mark since 1978. Against Ohio in 2022, Nick Singleton’s breakout performance was the first 100-plus yard game since Nov. 28, 2020 against Michigan when Keyvone Lee had 134 yards.

Singleton also tallied a 70-yard rushing touchdown, which was the longest rush from a Penn State running back since Journey Brown’s 85-yard run against Pitt in September 2019. That was 33 games ago.

Singleton finished the game with 179 yards on 10 carries (17.9 avg. yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Drew Allar makes a statement in the second game as backup

True freshman quarterback and five-star recruit Drew Allar also turned some heads against Ohio, taking over in the third quarter.

Allar completed six of his eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

First Allar connected with Omari Evans on a 32-yard touchdown reception with 9:25 to play in the third quarter. Then he followed that up with a 28-yard dime to Khalil Dinkins for Allar’s second passing TD at the start of the fourth quarter.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads the team onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a play against the Ohio Bobcats during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Mitchell Tinsley #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball as Tariq Drake #11 of the Ohio Bobcats defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: KeAndre Lambert-Smith #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs after a catch as Zach Sanders #19 of the Ohio Bobcats defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Sal Wormley #77 after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Parker Washington #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to score against Tariq Drake #11 of the Ohio Bobcats during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. Washington was ruled out of bounds before the goal line(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Penn State Nittany Lions players celebrate in front of Kurtis Rourke #7 of the Ohio Bobcats after recording a safety during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke (7) throws a pass while being pressured by Penn State defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon (51) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores on a 70-yard touchdown run against Ohio in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles away from Ohio linebacker Dylan Stevens (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates as he scores on a 70-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass against Ohio in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores on a 70-yard touchdown run as Ohio cornerback Roman Parodie (4) pursues him in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State will now travel to Auburn on Saturday, September 17 looking to start the season with a 3-0 record.