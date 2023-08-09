STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen were both added to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the top college running back in the nation by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Both Singleton and Allen are entering their sophomore season. Allen made three starts in his freshman campaign across 13 appearances. The Norfolk, Virginia native rushed for 867 yards, good for the fourth-most by a Penn State freshman for the season.

Allen also scored ten rushing touchdowns, the second-most ever in a season by a Nittany Lion freshman, only behind Singleton’s 12 last year.

For his performance, Allen was tabbed an honorable mention for All-big Ten honors from the media.

This is Singleton’s third preseason watch list, as he is also on the Maxwell Award and Paul Hornung Award watchlists. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native led the team with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in his freshman campaign, becoming just the 16th Penn State player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Singleton earned Freshman All-American honors from ESPN.com, FWAA, On3, and 247Sports following this stellar showing. Singleton was also named the Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year for 2022.

The 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be revealed in November followed by the three finalists. The winner will be announced on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Football Awards.