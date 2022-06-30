(WTAJ) — Pac-12 teams UCLA and USC are looking to leave the conference to join the Big Ten as early as the 2024 athletic season, according to CBS Sports.

The decision is reportedly not final at this time but the move would shake up college sports. This comes one year after Texas and Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12 in favor of the SEC which is scheduled to occur in advance of the 2025 season.

There are currently 14 teams competing in the Big 10 conference. The current membership consists of:

Penn State

Ohio State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011.