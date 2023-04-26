UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Former UNC forward Puff Johnson commited to Penn State basketball Wednesday.

Johnson announced the move on his social media.

Originally from PA, the 6-8 forward was a top-100 recruit coming out of Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, and is graded as a top-100 transfer according to 247 Sports.

Johnson averaged 4.1 points-per-game last season for the Tar Heels. He saw action in 27 games.

He’s the second marquee transfer Mike Rhoades has landed since being named head coach after bringing A-10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin with him from VCU.