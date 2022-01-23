Watch: Lancaster’s Nick Scott intercept Bucs QB Tom Brady in Rams win

TAMPA, Fla. (WHTM) — Following a breakout season, Rams safety Nick Scott plays the best game of his career in a shocking victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Penn State captain picked off the winningest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady, just before halftime.

Scott came across the middle and cut in front of Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski to intercept Brady.

There was a point where Nick Scott didn’t want to switch from RB to DB at Penn State… he did it to stay on the field and help the team.



Now the 7th rd pick just helped the Rams make the NFC championship, and did so by picking off one of the greatest QBs pic.twitter.com/H3G3NgSA8k — Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 24, 2022

That interception preserved a 20-3 Rams lead in the first half; Brady was just 10-for-22 for 112 yards and an interception, posting a passer rating of 42.2 at that point.

But this isn’t the first time Scott has played a major role in Rams wins this season. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft to the Rams. Head Coach Sean McVay said he expected him to turn into a great special teams player, but his prowess on defense was an added bonus.

“You originally draft him out of Penn State with the visions of him being special teams player, and all he’s really shown is, ‘Hey, I’m a great football player that has the ability to contribute on special teams. When I get my ops on defense, I can be a really productive safety,’” McVay said. “He does an excellent job in the deep part of the field. He’s really closed out three games for us if you look at it. Closes out the Indianapolis game making a great tackle on the far sideline, ends up having the interception against Seattle, and then last week the interception (against Detroit). So he’s been the closer for us. He’s done a great job.”

The second half was marred by turnovers for both the Rams and the Bucs. In the end, Tampa Bay overcame a 27-3 deficit to tie the game at 27-all. There were 42 seconds left on the clock when the Rams got the ball back, and Matthew Stafford was able to will his team into the red zone and kick a chip-shot field goal as time expired to win the game, 30-27.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Stafford said. “I mean, we sure let ’em back in the game with a bunch of mistakes on offense. Our defense played outstanding. We’ve got to clean some stuff up, do a little better job in the turnover department.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) and cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates his interception on a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Lancaster’s Scott finished the game with five total tackles (three solo), two passes defended and one interception. He had 47 total tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended in the regular season.

The Rams (14-5) will host next Sunday’s NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers, aiming for a second trip to the Super Bowl in four seasons. The Niners have beaten Los Angeles six straight times.