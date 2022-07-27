INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WHTM) — It was Penn State’s turn up on the podium at the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis, Indiana as the Nittany Lions laid out the blue print for the upcoming season.

Head coach James Franklin sat down to discuss the expectations he has for his program after fixing a the depth issues from a year ago and bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the entire country.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher also traveled to Big Ten Media days and you can find their press conferences below.