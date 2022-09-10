STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State welcomes Ohio to Happy Valley, Nittany Nation returns to Beaver Stadium for the first time in 294 days.

The Blue & White faithful will flock to State College this Saturday, September 10 to once again prove Beaver Stadium is one of the best environments in college football.

With the start of Penn State’s 2022 home slate, Nittany Nation is what makes this place special. Over 107,000 people inside Beaver Stadium, packed on metal bleachers, all to cheer on Penn State.

The Nittany Lions hope to go 2-0 to start the season with a win over Ohio inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 10.