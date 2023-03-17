DES MOINES, Iowa (WHTM) — Penn State Men’s Basketball stunned Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and will now face Texas in the Round of 32 on Saturday, March 18.

The No. 10 seeded Nittany Lions defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 76-59 on Thursday to advance to the second round. Penn State is playing in its first NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2011.

How Texas advanced to Round of 32

No. 2 Texas dismantled No. 15 Colgate, 81-61, in Midwest Region first round action on Thursday evening. The Longhorns defense locked down the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooting team, holding Colgate to 3-for-15 shooting from three-point range.

Jabari Rice scored 23 points off the bench to lead all scorers in the Texas win.

How Penn State advanced to the Round of 32

The Nittany Lions built a 38-22 halftime lead over the Aggies off impressive three-point shooting from grad transfer Andrew Funk. The guard shot 4-for-5 from three in the first half with 15 points. He would lead led all scorers with 27 points by the end of the game.

Jalen Pickett had 19 points with 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Penn State was on the bubble of even making the NCAA Tournament to start March, but six Quad-One wins and a run to the Big Ten Conference Championship forced the selection committee to put the Nittany Lions in the Big Dance.

Now the Nittany Lions will face Texas on Saturday, March 18 inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Game time and broadcast network is still to be determined.