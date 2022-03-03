CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Da’Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping No. 20 Illinois hold off Penn State 60-55. The victory keeps the Illini in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to the Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers have already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title, and could win it outright by beating the Cornhuskers. Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State.

