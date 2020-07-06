‘Noose’ comment, racially insensitive remarks from Pat Chambers caused former player to leave Penn State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton has accused men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers of using racially insensitive remarks, saying that his treatment led to Bolton’s leaving the school last spring. Bolton says Chambers made a ‘noose’ reference, in addition to other comments.

The rising Iowa State junior posted a story to his Twitter account on Monday morning, explaining a history of exchanges between the two.

Why I chose to leave Penn State. pic.twitter.com/uszEPPJZPM — 🥳 (@rasir_9) July 6, 2020

In an interview with The Undefeated, Chambers admitted to making the noose comment, saying “I didn’t realize that word would hurt him, and I am truly, truly sorry for that.”

Penn State Athletics released a statement following Bolton’s story. The school’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said, in part:

Our black community of students, faculty and staff must have the opportunity to feel safe, respected and welcome at Penn State, and clearly our past actions and words have not always contributed positively to that goal. It is our obligation to embrace all in our community regardless off differences.

The full statement can be read here: