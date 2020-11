HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two minutes rewrote the story of Northern York’s season on Friday night.

The boys’ soccer team was just over 18 minutes from an undefeated state championship, before two quick goals from Mars changed the final outcome. The Polar Bears lost by a 2-1 score.

Despite the loss, Northern still finished the season with a 19-1-1 record, setting school records along the way.