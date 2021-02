DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern’s boys were dealt an early blow on Monday night, losing leader Nate McGill to injury in the first quarter against Big Spring. The still-unbeaten Polar Bears didn’t flinch though, sprinting to a 72-41 win.

Big Spring’s Matthew Ward was chasing down a milestone against Northern, entering the night 25 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He had the chance to reach the mark, but missed a free throw in the closing seconds to put keep him at 999.