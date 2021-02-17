Numbers game: Cedar Cliff statistician Chase Yingling leading boys hoops to success

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cedar Cliff boys basketball team is out to an undefeated start behind head coach Tigh Savercool.

Savercool is a numbers guy — he believes in the importance of analytics helping his team and he has a team statistician, Chase Yingling.

Chase is a junior at Cedar Cliff and is in his first basketball season, after helping the Colts baseball team to a district championship. He’s living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a degenerative disease affecting his muscles. There isn’t a cure for the disease.

However, Chase has found comfort in numbers around the sports world and doing his part to help Cedar Cliff’s athletics programs to be successful.