Numbers game: Cedar Cliff statistician Chase Yingling leading boys hoops to success

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cedar Cliff boys basketball team is out to an undefeated start behind head coach Tigh Savercool.

Savercool is a numbers guy — he believes in the importance of analytics helping his team and he has a team statistician, Chase Yingling.

Chase is a junior at Cedar Cliff and is in his first basketball season, after helping the Colts baseball team to a district championship. He’s living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a degenerative disease affecting his muscles. There isn’t a cure for the disease.

However, Chase has found comfort in numbers around the sports world and doing his part to help Cedar Cliff’s athletics programs to be successful.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss