STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Olumuyiwa Fashanu announced Friday on X that he has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“A year ago I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft,” wrote Fashanu in his X post. “I am forever grateful that I made the decision to come back and compete with my brothers one last time while also graduating. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Fashanu noted that he is looking forward to spending time with his team at the Peach Bowl. The offensive lineman also thanked the fans and coaches for the support he has received over his time as a Nittany Lion.

“I will never forget the memories that were made in Beaver Stadium,” Fashanu wrote.

This announcement comes after Fashanu stated Friday in a press conference that he had not decided whether or not to declare for the draft.

The Waldorf, Maryland native has been a part of the Nittany Lions since 2020, seeing his first action on Sept. 11, 2021. In total, Fashanu has played in 29 games for Penn State, starting in all but 8 of those appearances.

Fashanu’s junior season was cut short due to injury after starting eight games at left tackle. Fashanu didn’t allow a single sack in 281 pass blocking snaps during that season. For his efforts, Fashanu was named the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game twice.

This past season Fashanu was named a team captain, started every game at left tackle, and allowed no sacks.

Fashanu was named a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a Lombardi Award semifinalist. Fashanu also received a nod as the Outland National Player of the Week on Sept. 26.

Fashanu was crowned a consensus All-American and has received four first-team All-American nods from NCAA-recognized outlets including the Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Sports News and the American Football Coaches Association.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25 – April 27, 2024.