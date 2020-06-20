One-of-a-kind “Uncle Jimmy Collection” finds temporary home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most rare and surprising lots of baseball memorabilia is making headlines around the world. The collection of never-before-seen old baseball cards and relics is currently housed at a Lancaster auctioning service.

The “Uncle Jimmy Collection” is named after the man who amassed this haul, likely to fetch millions of dollars at auction. James Micioni is “Uncle Jimmy.” He passed away in March at the age of 97, but not before telling his seven nieces and nephews about his goldmine of collectables.

These items will be auctioned throughout the rest of the year.