(WHTM) – 2022 officially marks the 30th season for Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

The team stepping up to the occasion in the 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in their home opener.

Reigning Silver Slugger award winner Cedric Mullins drove in two runs on his RBI-single with the bases loaded in the second inning.

A combination of five different Oriole pitchers then did the work from there – completing a team shutout to give Baltimore their first victory of 2022.