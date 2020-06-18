Orioles Trey Mancini partners with Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Orioles infielder/outfielder TREY MANCINI will team up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) to raise awareness for colon cancer. Mancini will participate in the organization’s “Never Too Young” advisory board, which advocates for all young-onset patients and survivors.

In support of Mancini’s fight and his partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the Orioles are selling #F16HT t-shirts to benefit the Alliance. All net proceeds from the t-shirts will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Patient and Family Support Services. The shirts are available for purchase for $25, sold exclusively on Orioles.com/Auctions.

“I’ve learned firsthand that colon cancer doesn’t discriminate when it comes to age,” said Mancini. “One in ten colorectal cancer patients are diagnosed before age 50. While I never thought I would be in this position, I am fortunate to have a platform that allows me to help others. I’m looking forward to partnering with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to raise awareness and help support my fellow fighters.”

Founded in 1999 by a group of 41 survivors, caregivers, and friends, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. The organization empowers a nation of allies to provide genuine support for patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; raise awareness of preventive measures; and inspire efforts to fund critical research.

“We are pleased to partner with Trey and the Orioles organization to help raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer,” said MICHAEL SAPIENZA, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “We just released our annual Never Too Young Survey Report that highlights the sad reality that diagnoses among those under 50 are on the rise, and our younger population is being misdiagnosed or their symptoms overlooked in the exam room. Trey’s willingness to share his story and use his platform to advocate and bring awareness will go a long way in saving lives.”

Mancini, 28, was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in March. The Notre Dame alumnus and Central Florida native was drafted by the Orioles in the eighth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut in September of 2016. Last season, Mancini was named the Most Valuable Oriole by members of the local media after leading the team in several offensive categories, including doubles (38), home runs (35), RBI (97), extra-base hits (75), and OPS (.899). He was also named the 2019 Orioles Heart and Hustle Award winner by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, which is presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.

Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States. In its early stages, colorectal cancer is very treatable, with a five-year survival rate of 90 percent, making it highly preventable through early detection.

For more information about the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, please visit ccalliance.org. To purchase a #F16HT t-shirt, please visit Orioles.com/Auctions. Photographs and logos are available courtesy of the Orioles via Photoshelter (Media2020).