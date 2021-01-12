D & H Rail-Trail names Pennsylvania’s 2021 Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Delaware & Hudson Rail-Trail (D & H Rail-Trail) has been named Pennsylvania’s 2021 Trail of the Year by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, when Pennsylvania visitors and residents are heading outside for healthy and safe recreation opportunities, the D & H Rail-Trail has been a gem of Northeast Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. It provides users near and far the opportunity to enjoy some of the most beautiful parts of the commonwealth, learn about the region history, and engage in healthy activities.”

The 38-mile long Rail-Trail extends through Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties. The trail welcomes motorized and non-motorized enthusiasts, including walkers, bikers, equestrians and snowmobilers.

Pennsylvania continues to provide residents and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails.