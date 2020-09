HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People took advantage of the good weather and spent their Labor Day weekend outdoors!

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says there’s been a record-setting number of state park use. It saw a 36 percent jump in visitation, with some parks even seeing 50 to 100 percent more people!

The DCNR says it’s extending the swim season at some parks into September too.