PA Fish and Boating Commission releases fall and winter trout stocking schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced on Friday that it has begun its annual fall and winter trout stocking operations throughout the commonwealth.

PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer kicked off the activities by helping to stock 900 rainbow trout into Letterkenny Reservoir in Franklin County.

Between now and mid-December, approximately 120,000 adult trout will be stocked in more than 100 high-use waterways. Stocking in the fall and winter replenishes many popular lakes and streams immediately and will provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow.

Due to coronavirus, however, the commission is not allowing volunteers to help with the stocking. Anglers can find the fall and winter stocking schedule here.

