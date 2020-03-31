Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission make adjustments to trout season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, anglers throughout Pennsylvania may have concerns on whether they can still cast their rods.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission anticipates holding a statewide opening day for trout season on April 18. A Mentored Youth Trout Day will be held a week earlier, April 11.

The earlier regional mentored youth and opening days will not be held in 18 southeastern counties: Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, and York.

Anglers in the above areas should revise their plans as necessary to adjust to the statewide schedule.

Trout stocking will be conducted at an accelerated schedule to keep with the adjusted schedule and volunteers will not be accepted this season to help facilitate public safety.

To help reduce unnecessary travel and social contact amid health concerns, Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer signed an emergency order that allows anglers and boaters to display their fishing license, launch permits, or boat registration digitally on a phone or other mobile device as proof of possession.

The change looks to make the process of registration easier, online at The Outdoor Shop (www.pa.wildlifelicense.com).

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has answers to FAQs here.