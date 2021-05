(WHTM) -- On May 24th we honor the Asparagus. This stalky green veggie has been part of the human diet for millennia; it appears in Egyptian art dating from around 3000 B.C.E. While its origin is uncertain (as with so many things), it probably comes from the eastern Mediterranean and Asia Minor, where it still grows wild.

The name asparagus has stayed the same for a long time, except when it hasn't. The original word asparag, meaning sprout or shoot, is Persian. The Greeks and Romans added the "us" at the end. From medieval Latin it wandered into English, and things started to get interesting. Asparagus replaced the Early Old English word for the plant, eorðnafela, which literally translates as earth-navel, which suggests the Anglo-Saxons had a lot of outies. ("ð"="th", for those of you wondering about pronunciation.) In late Old English it got shortened to sparage. Then in Middle English it got lengthened to asperages. By the 16th Century (We're getting into "modern" English here) it was pronounced sperach or sperage--but was officially spelled (so far as there were official spellings in those days) asparagus. By then some people were calling it sparrow grass, which is either bad translation, good wordplay, or both.