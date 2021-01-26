Wolf Administration awards more than $300,000 in grant funding to ATV and snowmobile trails

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than $300,000 in grant funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will support six recipients in Pennsylvania for public all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails.

“Derived from rider registration fees, these funds are used to help acquire trails and improve riding opportunities for ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts,” said DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn. “We know the activity associated these trails and projects draw many visitors and have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”

The funds will support the planning, construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities in Cambria and Clearfield, Erie, Crawford and Warren, Fayette, Lawrence and Butler, Monroe, and Northumberland.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.