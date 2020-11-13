Palmyra tops Hershey for 2A District field hockey gold

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra’s dominant run through the District III playoffs came to a fitting end on Thursday night, as the Cougars scored three first half goals in a 3-1 win over Hershey.

The Trojans’ second half goal was the first the Cougars surrendered this postseason.

While the Palmyra defense was stout, an aggressive offensive attack was headlined by goals from the trio of Maddie Hudson, Olivia Kirkpatrick and Anna Miller. The title is the school’s first since 2013.

With the win, Palmyra advances to the PIAA semifinals on November 17.