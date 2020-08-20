Parents, student-athletes take to Capitol steps for “Let Our Kids Play” rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, the PIAA will make a final decision on whether or not there will be a fall high school sports season. On Thursday, hundreds of parents, student-athletes and supporters took to the steps at the Capitol to have their voices heard.

Everyone in attendance watched and cheered on in support of the “Let the Kids Play” rally. Everyone at the Capitol stressed the importance of a season beyond playing a game.

“If sports are in jeopardy, than my enjoyment’s in jeopardy,” said Ben Wicker, a senior on the Biglerville football team.

Wearing masks and social distancing were encouraged at the event, a fitting theme for a group that knows playing safely is just as important as playing at all.

“I think they absolutely need to do it safely because, if they don’t, the season won’t last very long,” said Manheim Township football parent Dale Clark. “I think every team, every player, every coach needs to do their part.”

But after weeks of workouts and activities performed with new guidelines in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, some athletes think schools deserve to try these new plans in a season format.

“We don’t want people to get sick and we don’t want to lose teammates and we don’t want [to not] play,” said Carlisle cross country senior Gretal Shank. “But I think the cause outweighs the risk.”

The PIAA Board of Directors will hold its final meeting Friday at 3:00 p.m.