ST. LOUIS (AP)Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues.

Buchnevich’s first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory – after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive games in regulation.

John Carlson scored twice for Washington, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists and Conor Sheary also scored. The Capitals lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 20 shots to lose his first appearance against St. Louis after going 5-0-0 in five games for the Blues last season.

Jon Dowd appeared to give Washington its first lead with 2:23 remaining in regulation when he swatted a puck past Greiss. However, video review revealed Dowd batted the puck with a high stick.

Carlson scored his second goal of the game and fifth of the season with 4:15 remaining in regulation on a power play with Lindgren pulled, and Sheary tied it at 4 with his seventh goal of the season 1:12 later.

PULLING NO PUNCHES

Kazahkstani professional boxer Gennady Golovkin was shown in the crowd at Enterprise Center. Golvin has held the International Boxing Federation middleweight title since 2019 and added the WBA title in April.

BLACK AND BLUE

Blues D Colton Parayko missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury that coach Craig Berube said was not related to back injuries that have hindered him in previous seasons.

CAPITAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Ovechkin reached 1,827 points pass Bryan Trottier for 18th in NHL history. . Carlson skated in his 900th career NHL game.

UP NEXT:

Capitals: Host Colorado on Saturday night.

Blues: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports